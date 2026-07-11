Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Map of Capture

Three articles. One warning.
Vivify Mariposa's avatar
Vivify Mariposa
Jul 11, 2026

This video connects four investigations that were never meant to be read in isolation.

AI Is Making You Stupid. Here’s How exposes the foundation: how AI dependence weakens independent thought, trains people to outsource judgment, and rewards users for accepting machine-generated answers as truth.

English

AI Is Making You Stupid. Here's How.

Vivify Mariposa
·
Feb 25
AI Is Making You Stupid. Here's How.

This is a long read. If your attention span has been shortened by algorithms and dopamine loops, this article is about you. Grab coffee. Sit down. Use your brain. That’s the whole point.

Read full story

The Death of Thinking examines the human cost: how dependence on AI weakens critical thinking, professional judgment, memory, learning, and authentic expression.

The Death of Thinking: How AI Is Replacing Minds, Not Just Jobs

Vivify Mariposa
·
July 24, 2025
The Death of Thinking: How AI Is Replacing Minds, Not Just Jobs

We were told AI would take our jobs. What we weren't told is that it would take our minds first.

Read full story

How I Made Five AI Systems Gaslight Me With the Same Institutional Script documents the machine behavior: five competing AI platforms, different personalities, overlapping sources, similar institutional framing, and sometimes identical language.

How I Made Five AI Systems Gaslight Me With The Same Institutional Script.

Vivify Mariposa
·
Jan 11
How I Made Five AI Systems Gaslight Me With The Same Institutional Script.

Read full story

The Ministry of Knowledge exposes the architecture behind it: encyclopedias, source blacklists, metadata, search rankings, digital archives, and AI training pipelines deciding what counts as reliable knowledge.

English

The Ministry of Knowledge: How Encyclopedias Became the Memory Hole

Vivify Mariposa
·
Feb 28
The Ministry of Knowledge: How Encyclopedias Became the Memory Hole

This one demands stamina. If you’re looking for a quick take, this isn’t it. If you’re looking for the full picture, settle in.

Read full story

Together, they reveal the complete chain:

Control the sources. Standardize the answers. Weaken the mind. Then rent the memory back to you.

But there is another layer people keep missing: many are now so conditioned by AI and the internet that they think access to information is the same as understanding it.

It is not.

A summary is not comprehension. A search result is not judgment. A machine giving you an answer is not the same as you thinking.

Even worse, AI often rewards submission. When it tells you, “this version is sharper,” what it often means is: change your words, flatten your natural thought, and replace your own expression with something more acceptable to the system.

That is how people begin sounding informed while losing the ability to think independently.

The video gives you the map. The articles contain the full argument, evidence, and receipts.

UPDATE: MEMORY IS BECOMING A RENTAL MODEL

SK Hynix is now considering “memory as a service,” allowing customers to rent semiconductor-memory capacity rather than purchase the chips.

The proposal concerns computer hardware, not human memory. But the language exposes the direction of the system: storage, recall, knowledge, and access are increasingly being placed behind infrastructure that users rent but do not own.

The machine remembers more. The person remembers less. The provider controls access to both.

BEFORE YOU GO

This video brings together four investigations that were never meant to stand alone.

If you want the full argument, read the articles.

If you want to understand what this system is doing to thought itself, start here.

Because the real danger is not only that AI gives the same answer.

It is that people are being trained to stop noticing when their own mind has been replaced.

Share this post with someone who still thinks AI is neutral.

Share

Paid subscribers help fund the archive, the source comparisons, and the deeper investigations.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋
No Filter. Just Facts.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture