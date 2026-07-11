This video connects four investigations that were never meant to be read in isolation.

AI Is Making You Stupid. Here’s How exposes the foundation: how AI dependence weakens independent thought, trains people to outsource judgment, and rewards users for accepting machine-generated answers as truth.

The Death of Thinking examines the human cost: how dependence on AI weakens critical thinking, professional judgment, memory, learning, and authentic expression.

How I Made Five AI Systems Gaslight Me With the Same Institutional Script documents the machine behavior: five competing AI platforms, different personalities, overlapping sources, similar institutional framing, and sometimes identical language.

The Ministry of Knowledge exposes the architecture behind it: encyclopedias, source blacklists, metadata, search rankings, digital archives, and AI training pipelines deciding what counts as reliable knowledge.

Together, they reveal the complete chain:

Control the sources. Standardize the answers. Weaken the mind. Then rent the memory back to you.

But there is another layer people keep missing: many are now so conditioned by AI and the internet that they think access to information is the same as understanding it.

It is not.

A summary is not comprehension. A search result is not judgment. A machine giving you an answer is not the same as you thinking.

Even worse, AI often rewards submission. When it tells you, “this version is sharper,” what it often means is: change your words, flatten your natural thought, and replace your own expression with something more acceptable to the system.

That is how people begin sounding informed while losing the ability to think independently.

The video gives you the map. The articles contain the full argument, evidence, and receipts.

UPDATE: MEMORY IS BECOMING A RENTAL MODEL

SK Hynix is now considering “memory as a service,” allowing customers to rent semiconductor-memory capacity rather than purchase the chips.

The proposal concerns computer hardware, not human memory. But the language exposes the direction of the system: storage, recall, knowledge, and access are increasingly being placed behind infrastructure that users rent but do not own.

The machine remembers more. The person remembers less. The provider controls access to both.

BEFORE YOU GO

This video brings together four investigations that were never meant to stand alone.

If you want the full argument, read the articles.

If you want to understand what this system is doing to thought itself, start here.

Because the real danger is not only that AI gives the same answer.

It is that people are being trained to stop noticing when their own mind has been replaced.

Share this post with someone who still thinks AI is neutral.

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