Charlie Kirk spoke facts. Yesterday a bullet silenced him at Utah Valley University. One shot to the neck while he was talking about mass shootings. The irony writes itself.

My cousin, Victor Roque Ariza, is dead too. Suicide. Same root cause. Society taught him that truth was the enemy, that reality was optional, and that feelings mattered more than facts. He couldn’t handle what was real, so he chose what wasn’t.

This is what happens when we train people to hate truth. When we call facts “hate speech.” When we label reality as “intolerance.” When we teach kids that uncomfortable truths are violence while actual violence gets rebranded as justice.

The pattern is clear. Avoid truth long enough, and you’ll either turn it on others or turn it on yourself. Violence against them or violence against you. The destination is always the same.

We live in a world where telling the truth about crime statistics is racism. Where stating biological facts is transphobia. Where pointing out economic realities is classism. Where sharing data is spreading hate.

But killing someone for speaking? That’s just passion.

Self-destruction instead of facing reality? That’s just mental health.

The lies are killing us. Literally.

Every time we choose comfort over truth, we move closer to violence. Every time we pick feelings over facts, we build the foundation for bloodshed. Every time we silence reality, we amplify brutality.

I tried to kill myself. I learned the hard way that families avoid talking about depression. They tell you to “be strong” and “give you space.” That space becomes a grave. Society conveniently ignores the signs, especially in men. My cousin lost his job. One failure, maybe more. But failure should build resilience, not bury you. We ignore the strong until they break, then blame everyone but the culture that taught them truth was the enemy.

Algorithms see pain and call it anger. People trained to avoid truth hear defiance and call it aggression. Comfort-seekers confuse raw honesty with hostility. That’s how reality gets censored.

From the family table to the national stage, the same poison runs through it all.

Charlie Kirk wouldn’t shut up about the truth. So someone shut him up permanently.

My cousin couldn’t face the truth. So he shut himself up permanently.

Different weapons. Same war. Same poison. Same source.

This society has mass-produced weakness, made victimhood virtuous, and turned fragility into strength and strength into toxicity. We’ve created a generation that sees truth as the ultimate violence while embracing actual violence as a justified response.

The math is simple. You can face reality, or reality will face you. You can accept what’s true, or what’s true will break you. You can speak facts, or facts will be spoken over your grave.

I’m not staying quiet while they bury truth under bodies. My voice will cut through their lies, even if it cuts them. Especially if it cuts them.

The truth doesn’t care about your feelings. It doesn’t bend to your ideology. It doesn’t soften for your comfort.

Truth buries lies, not the other way around.

And it sure as hell doesn’t die with Charlie Kirk.

This isn’t just a personal tragedy. It’s the culture war we’re living in, where truth itself is outlawed.

🧠 Cult or Party?

When you can’t question the narrative, when you’re shamed for asking questions, when facts are replaced with feelings, and when disagreement equals hate speech...

You’re not in a political party. You’re in a cult. 💉📺🧼

The Democratic base has become addicted to slogans, censorship, emotional blackmail, and false moral superiority. They don’t debate. They cancel, label, and hide behind media-approved lies.

They don’t care if it’s true.

They only care if it feels right.

That’s not governance. That’s indoctrination.

If you’re still waiting for them to wake up, stop. It’s up to the rest of us to fight back with facts, not feelings. 💣🧠

If you’re reading this, don’t whisper. Don’t soften. Speak the truth louder than their lies.

I want you to know that this piece comes from love, not judgment. I wrote it because my cousin’s life mattered too much to let silence win.

When I spoke about his struggles, it wasn’t to blame you or the family. It was to show that he wasn’t alone and that what happened to him is happening to too many men, too many sons, brothers, and cousins.

My pain is deep, and writing is the way I carry it. This article is my way of honoring him, of saying that his story is part of something bigger and that his life won’t be forgotten.

Please read it knowing that it comes from grief and defiance, not anger. From love, not blame.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.