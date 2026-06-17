Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Shelly Mexpat's avatar
Shelly Mexpat
Jun 17

Excellent points and observations of how sovereignty is stolen by ambiguity and literally paperwork! Argentina has been of grave concern but for sure Miele is not the good guy he appeared to be. But that is par for the course!

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Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
Jun 17

Thankyou

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